Nate Bargatze Spots How He's 'In The Way' Of The Future In Stand-Up 'SNL' Monologue

Nate Bargatze acknowledged that he’s as “shocked” as viewers are that he’s hosting “SNL” before going full stand-up mode in his monologue on Saturday.

The comedian – who has a number of stand-up specials on Netflix including “The Greatest Average American” – brought up his Tennessee roots before declaring that he’s “from the 1900s” as he began to discuss his fear for the future during his first-ever “Saturday Night Live” hosting gig.

“The world is so future now and I feel in the way of it,” Bargatze said.

The comedian brought up memories of hotels having full enclosed showers before noting that today’s hotels have “half a glass” to enclose them.

“And water gets on the floor and that’s the future, that’s what the future – that’s what they want,” he quipped.

“They do half a glass because I’m still alive so they’re like – they don’t want to hear me going ‘where’s the glass at,’ so they do half a glass. And the future, the floors are always wet. Every floor.”

Bargatze, 44, later noted that it would be 2057 when his daughter, 11, turns his age before he jokingly said he doesn’t believe “it’s a real year.”

“How am I gonna’ talk to someone from 2057? I have more in common with a pilgrim,” he quipped.