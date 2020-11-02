Burrell served two tours of duty in Iraq with the Marines, according to his A&E cast bio. He was honorably discharged in 2013 after a stint in the reserves and earned an associate’s degree in criminal justice and law enforcement in 2014.

While still in Iraq, Burrell learned his older brother had been arrested and faced another stint in prison, according to A&E’s cast bio. The infantryman believed that recidivism was caused by leniency in the criminal justice system, the thumbnail read. He argued that prisons and jails should be more “militaristic” to dissuade inmates from returning.