'This Is Madness.' Nation Reacts To El Paso Carnage

Despairing, fearful and angry Americans flooded social media with their reactions Saturday to the mass shooting at an El Paso Walmart that killed at least 20 people and injured 26.
The attack is just the latest in a week of multiple shootings in the U.S. Two children and an adult were killed last Sunday at the Gilroy Garlic Festival in California by a 19-year-old gunman in camouflage armed with an assault rifle. On Tuesday, two workers at a Mississippi Walmart were shot dead by a gunman that authorities identified as a disgruntled employee.
“Enough. We need to end this national nightmare,” Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Cory Booker (N.J.) tweeted.
“We have a gun problem,” wrote Fred Guttenberg, who lost his daughter Jaime last year in the mass shooting at Parkland High School in Florida. He told families suffering after the El Paso attack: “I am here for you.”