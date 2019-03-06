National Association Of Black Journalists Calls Out CNN For Lack Of Black Representation

The National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) has put CNN on a “special media monitoring list” and plans to analyze the network’s practices surrounding diversity, inclusion and equity, the organization said Monday.

The organization issued a statement indicating its concern about “the lack of black representation within the ranks of CNN’s executive news managers and direct reports to CNN President Jeff Zucker.”

NABJ wrote that Zucker has no black direct reports, there are no black executive producers, no black vice presidents on the news side, or black senior vice presidents on the news side at CNN.

NABJ has placed @CNN on special monitoring list due to preliminary research revealing NO black representation within news leadership. We're calling for a civil rights audit, as CNN’s president refuses to meet with our delegation. Details: https://t.co/Yl7Q4vbwfJ.#MediaDiversity pic.twitter.com/grRwet9rhs — NABJ Headquarters (@NABJ) March 5, 2019

“The special team will also publicly report on identified deficiencies in hiring a diverse workforce in news decision-making capacities at CNN,” read the statement, which also notes that the organization is “calling for a civil rights audit” to examine CNN’s “hiring, promotion and compensation practices involving black employees.”

The statement said that CNN disputed one of those claims, telling NABJ that the claim that there aren’t any black vice presidents on the news side is false. The network did not offer specifics, according to NABJ’s statement.

NABJ said it was propelled to put CNN on the “special media monitoring list” looking into the network’s practices by both the lack of black representation and Zucker’s “refusal to meet with a four-person NABJ delegation.”

The organization said that Zucker is refusing to meet with their delegation “based on a personal issue between CNN and NABJ’s Vice President-Digital Roland Martin.” Martin is one of the four delegates that would have met with Zucker.

CNN told HuffPost in an emailed statement that the network would meet with other members of NABJ’s leadership team, but not Martin.

NABJ’s statement explains that Martin participated in a 2016 town hall meeting on CNN with then-Democratic presidential candidates Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders.

“Previously, former Democratic National Committee Chair Donna Brazile admitted, according to a Time essay, she inadvertently disclosed a town hall topic to the Clinton campaign that was part of Martin’s research inquiry for the town hall,” says the statement.

“For months, we have been working with NABJ to schedule a meeting because the relationship between CNN and NABJ is very important to us. As we have told them many times, we look forward to a thoughtful discussion about how both of our organizations can continue to work together,” the network’s statement read.

“Unfortunately, the significant and reckless damage that Roland Martin did to CNN while partnering with us during a 2016 Democratic Town Hall has made any meeting that includes him untenable. Mr. Martin displayed an unprecedented and egregious lack of journalistic ethics and integrity by leaking questions prior to the town hall. As a result, we have told NABJ that CNN will not participate in any meeting that includes him. We have made it abundantly clear that we would be more than happy to sit down with the rest of their leadership team as soon as possible, and that offer still stands.”

HuffPost has reached out to Martin and will update this report accordingly.

Members of the media have responded to NABJ's statement on Twitter and have offered their two cents about the claims made:

