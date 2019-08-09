"Piecing Me Together" by Renée Watson

Amazon

"The very first book I read this year was '' by Renée Watson. I'd picked it up from the Young Adult sales table on my way out of the bookstore, captivated by its gorgeous, collage-style cover art. I thought it'd be an easy read for the start of the year but it set the bar high! This YA book tells the story of Jade, a Black high school student who feels like an outsider in her poor neighborhood and in her posh private school where the "opportunities" she's presented with only label her and put her in a box as a "troubled youth." This story of a teen trying to navigate microaggressions while advocating for her goals taught me how to advocate for my own adult dreams and to never let anyone, be it my family, my friends or my coworkers (the grown-up version of classmates) limit me and my infinite potential to be a force for good in the world." —