It’s the most lit(erary) of days today because it’s National Book Lovers Day. In honor of this most bookish of occasions, we’ve pulled together a list of HuffPost writers and editors’ favorite reads of the year, including one rec that once boasted a 1,700-person waitlist at the New York Public Library.
For anyone whose to-read list isn’t already booked up, below are some of the best books our editors have thumbed through so far this year. Take a look, and sign up for HuffPost’s sales and deals newsletter for more editor-sourced recs and reviews.
"Normal People" by Sally Rooney
"Piecing Me Together" by Renée Watson
"Educated: A Memoir" by Tara Westover
"Inheritance" by Lan Samantha Chang
"White Trash: The 400-Year Untold History Of Class In America" by Nancy Isenberg
"The Overstory" by Richard Powers
"The Alice Network" by Kate Quinn
"Evicted: Poverty And Profit In The American City" by Matthew Desmond
"Say Nothing: A Story Of Murder And Memory In Northern Ireland" by Patrick Radden Keefe
"Fake Like Me" by Barbara Bourland
