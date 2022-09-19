One Dead After Plane Crashes At Reno Air Race

Pilots line up for the start of the Heat race at the 55th National Championship Air Races in Reno, Nevada, in 2018. Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

A pilot was killed when their plane crashed into the ground during an annual air race championship in Nevada on Sunday afternoon, authorities said.

The single-engine plane was participating in the Jet Gold Race, one of the final events of the National Championship Air Races near Reno, when video shows the aircraft hitting the ground and skidding in flames.

No other people were harmed, officials said.

Warning: Video and a photo below depict crashes at the event, which may be disturbing for some readers.

BREAKING: A plane crashed at the Reno Air Races just now, sparking a fire. Here’s what we know: https://t.co/LmI5QdAUrY pic.twitter.com/6DfRpmnpIB — Ben Margiott (@BenMargiott) September 18, 2022

The pilot’s name was not released during a press conference that followed the crash.

“I personally, and we as a board and the family, express our deepest sympathies to the pilot’s family and friends, as well as the racers and the race fans who make up our September family,” said Fred Telling, CEO of the Reno Air Racing Association, at the press conference.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.

The aerial event, first held in 1964, lauds itself as “the world’s fastest motor sport,” with participants flying at speeds that can exceed 500 mph.

A P-51 Mustang airplane crashes into the edge of the grandstands during the airshow in 2011, killing 11 people. Ward Howes via AP

Back in 2011, a World War II-era plane participating in the event crashed near the grandstand, killing the pilot, 10 people on the ground and injuring scores more. That crash was blamed on aged plane components, high speed and undocumented and untested modifications that had been made to the aircraft.