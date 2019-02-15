Twitter Stunned By White House Announcement On National Emergency Via iPhone Notes

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders released a statement Friday morning saying President Donald Trump will declare a national emergency to secure additional border wall funding.
Right away, many people noticed that the official notice appeared to be a screenshot of text from Apple’s Notes function ― a platform often used for making to-do or grocery lists.
That immediately grabbed the attention of social media users, who were baffled by Sanders’ decision to make a serious statement via such informal means.
Some drew parallels between the Friday announcement and celebrity apologies like rapper Ja Rule’s mea culpa for the 2017 Fyre Festival disaster.
Others simply declared the situation “peak 2019.”
See some of the other responses below: