Twitter Stunned By White House Announcement On National Emergency Via iPhone Notes

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders released a statement Friday morning saying President Donald Trump will declare a national emergency to secure additional border wall funding.

Right away, many people noticed that the official notice appeared to be a screenshot of text from Apple’s Notes function ― a platform often used for making to-do or grocery lists.

That immediately grabbed the attention of social media users, who were baffled by Sanders’ decision to make a serious statement via such informal means.

The real national emergency is using the notes app to declare a national emergency. https://t.co/q5sxb7GeIG — Mohanad Elshieky (@MohanadElshieky) February 14, 2019

Some drew parallels between the Friday announcement and celebrity apologies like rapper Ja Rule’s mea culpa for the 2017 Fyre Festival disaster.

Apple Notes? It’s nice to see that the National Emergency is treated with all the gravity of a Ja Rule Instagram apology. pic.twitter.com/Sf9Cr6KE5p — Bryan Behar (@bryanbehar) February 15, 2019

a national emergency getting declared via the notes app feels like a new level for something normally used for celeb apologies https://t.co/RaLIeGDNpv — David Mack (@davidmackau) February 14, 2019

Others simply declared the situation “peak 2019.”

Declaring a national emergency on the notes app is peak 2019. https://t.co/pY1tSrSw1O — Sarah Owermohle (@owermohle) February 14, 2019

See some of the other responses below:

He's been slow-rolling this fake "emergency" for six weeks now and you had to rush out the announcement on your iPhone's Notes app? — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) February 14, 2019

Usefulness of iPhone Notes app as a function of use pic.twitter.com/HgavzhOtiN — Matthew Shea (@lightsheaber) February 14, 2019

A real national emergency wouldn’t be announced via the Notes app on an iPhone. https://t.co/up7DO6vZhw — Robbie Sherwood (@RobbieSherwood) February 14, 2019