'Excessive Force' Used On Peaceful Protesters At Trump Photo-Op, National Guard Major Says

Shortly after the Park Police drove back the protesters, Milley walked in his military fatigues alongside Trump as the president headed to the church. Milley later called his participation in the president’s photo-op a “mistake.” He added: “I should not have been there. My presence in that moment and in that environment created a perception of the military involved in domestic politics.”

The National Park Service, which oversees the Park Police, responded to DeMarco’s account Monday by repeating a statement from Park Police Cheif Gregory Monahan, who said last month that his force acted to “curtail the violence that was underway,” The Associated Press reported.

That account is contradicted by witnesses and videos, which reveal several incidents of apparent police violence. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison last month called for an investigation after an Australian news crew was attacked by police officers (seen in the tweet below).