Feb. 19 marks this year’s National Lash Day, which really just gives us an excuse to stock up on some of our favorite mascaras at up to half off their regular prices.
Today only, adored makeup brands like Bobbi Brown, Clinique and Fenty Beauty have discounted some of their most popular mascaras in honor of the day.
You can shop the many mascaras on sale below ― you may even find some options that you’ve always wanted to try.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.
1
Essence Lash Princess mascara (30% off)
2
Lancôme Lash Idôle volumizing mascara (25% off)
3
Clinique High Impact mascara (34% off)
4
Urban Decay Wild Lash mascara (50% off)
5
Fenty Beauty Full Frontal mascara (29% off)
6
L’Oreal Lash Paradise (42% off)
7
Bobbi Brown No Smudge mascara (30% off)
8
Bobbi Brown Eye Opening mascara (30% off)
9
Lancôme Hypnôse volumizing mascara (50% off)
10
Expressionist volumizing mascara (25% off)
11
Benefit Cosmetics They're Real mascara (50% off)
12
Benefit Cosmetics They're Real Magnet mascara (50% off)
13
Benefit Cosmetics Bad Gal Bang mascara (50% off)
14
Expressionist lengthening mascara (25% off)
15
Benefit Cosmetics Roller Lash mascara (50% off)
16
Bobbi Brown Smokey Eye mascara (30% off)