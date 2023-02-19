Shoppingsalemascara

The Best Mascara Sales For National Lash Day 2023

Get up to half off on some of the internet’s favorite mascaras from Benefit, Essence, Lancome and more.

Shopping Writer for HuffPost

<a href="https://www.amazon.com/essence-Princess-Effect-Mascara-Cruelty/dp/B00T0C9XRK?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=63eebc5ee4b0255caaf15468%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Lash Princess by Essence" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63eebc5ee4b0255caaf15468" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/essence-Princess-Effect-Mascara-Cruelty/dp/B00T0C9XRK?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=63eebc5ee4b0255caaf15468%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Lash Princess by Essence</a>, Benefit Cosmetic's <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=24765&u1=63eebc5ee4b0255caaf15468&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.benefitcosmetics.com%2Fen-us%2Fproduct%2Ftheyre-real-lengthening-mascara" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="They&#x27;re Real mascara" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63eebc5ee4b0255caaf15468" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=24765&u1=63eebc5ee4b0255caaf15468&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.benefitcosmetics.com%2Fen-us%2Fproduct%2Ftheyre-real-lengthening-mascara" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">They're Real mascara</a> and <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=24765&u1=63eebc5ee4b0255caaf15468&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.benefitcosmetics.com%2Fen-us%2Fproduct%2Froller-lash-curling-mascara" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Roller Lash" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63eebc5ee4b0255caaf15468" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=24765&u1=63eebc5ee4b0255caaf15468&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.benefitcosmetics.com%2Fen-us%2Fproduct%2Froller-lash-curling-mascara" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">Roller Lash</a> by Benefit Cosmetics.
Feb. 19 marks this year’s National Lash Day, which really just gives us an excuse to stock up on some of our favorite mascaras at up to half off their regular prices.

Today only, adored makeup brands like Bobbi Brown, Clinique and Fenty Beauty have discounted some of their most popular mascaras in honor of the day.

You can shop the many mascaras on sale below ― you may even find some options that you’ve always wanted to try.

1
Amazon
Essence Lash Princess mascara (30% off)
Now's your chance to stock up on the internet’s favorite mascara. It's loved for its price, but also for its ability to deliver dramatic volume and sculpted length to even the smallest of lashes.
$3.50 at Amazon (originally $4.99)$3.50 at Ulta (originally $4.99)
2
Nordstrom
Lancôme Lash Idôle volumizing mascara (25% off)
Lancôme's Lash Idôle mascara uses a slanted 360-micro-bristled brush to give lashes a fanned-out volume and lift with no clumps. The weightless gel formula is meant to keep lashes look feathery, soft and free from flaking or smudging.
$22.50 at Nordstrom (originally $30)
3
Nordstrom
Clinique High Impact mascara (34% off)
This sensitive eye-friendly mascara from Clinique promises to deliver bold, plush and dense-looking lashes in just a few coats. It's available in both black and brown shades.
$15 at Nordstrom (originally $34)
4
Sephora
Urban Decay Wild Lash mascara (50% off)
Powered by plants, this natural-ingredient mascara features a leaf-shaped brush that lifts and fans even the shortest lashes and coats them from root to tip. Lashes look lifted, fluffy and volumized for up to 16 hours.
$14 at Sephora (originally $28)
5
Sephora
Fenty Beauty Full Frontal mascara (29% off)
This "do-it-all" mascara from Rihanna's Fenty Beauty promises to lengthen, volumize and curl lashes using a water-resistant formula and a unique brush that is both flat and wide.
$17 at Sephora (originally $24)
6
Amazon
L’Oreal Lash Paradise (42% off)
A drugstore mascara favorite loved by many, L’Oreal's Lash Paradise ensures lashes look soft, full and feathery without any clumps. The formula has been infused with a lash-conditioning floral oil and the wavy fiber brush boasts over 200 bristles for thorough coating.
$7.49 at Amazon (originally $12.99)
7
Bobbi Brown
Bobbi Brown No Smudge mascara (30% off)
This long-wearing waterproof and smudge-proof mascara by Bobbi Brown creates natural-looking volume and curl.
$23 at Bobbi Brown (originally $32)
8
Bobbi Brown
Bobbi Brown Eye Opening mascara (30% off)
For a more dramatic effect, Bobbi Brown's Eye Opening mascara thickens, curls and lifts lashes using a jumbo brush and a carbon-black formula.
$23 at Bobbi Brown (originally $32)
9
Sephora
Lancôme Hypnôse volumizing mascara (50% off)
This buildable and creamy formula has been enriched with vitamin B5 to help nurture lashes while creating intense volume that's free from smudging or clumping.
$16.50 at Sephora (originally $33)
10
Well People
Expressionist volumizing mascara (25% off)
The Expressionist mascara for volume by Well People, a clean beauty brand dedicated to using plant-based ingredients, instantly creates fluffy, fuller-looking lashes using cellulose plant fibers. The formula has been enriched with hydrating vitamin E and nourishing sunflower seed oil.
$15 at Well People (originally $20)
11
Benefit Cosmetics
Benefit Cosmetics They're Real mascara (50% off)
They're Real was Benefit Cosmetic's original mascara and features a custom domed-tip brush, great for applying the product in hard-to-reach areas like the inner and outer corners of the lash line. The jet-black and smudge-resistant formula adds length, volume and definition to lashes.
$14 at Benefit Cosmetics (originally $28)
12
Benefit Cosmetics
Benefit Cosmetics They're Real Magnet mascara (50% off)
This Magnet mascara adds a twist to the Benefit Cosmetics classic by using an innovative brush with a magnet core and a magnetic mineral-enriched formula to create extreme, drawn-out length.
They're Real mascara: $14 at Benefit Cosmetics (originally $28)
13
Benefit Cosmetics
Benefit Cosmetics Bad Gal Bang mascara (50% off)
This 36-hour volumizing mascara contains ultralight aero-particles that create major volume without weighing down lashes. Thanks to the lightweight particles, this mascara is easy to layer in order to create even more intense volume.
$14 at Benefit Cosmetics (originally $28)
14
Well People
Expressionist lengthening mascara (25% off)
This smudge-resistant and plant-powered mascara gives lashes a naturally lengthened and defined appearance with the help of rice bran. It also contains nourishing jojoba oil to help moisturize and soften lashes.
$15 at Well People (originally $20)
15
Benefit Cosmetics
Benefit Cosmetics Roller Lash mascara (50% off)
The Roller Lash from Benefit Cosmetics is designed to create an eye-opening and lasting curl using a unique hooked brush that lifts and separates lashes and an instant setting formula. You can also expect lashes to feel conditioned thanks to the addition of B5 vitamins and serin.
$14 at Benefit Cosmetics (originally $28)
16
Bobbi Brown
Bobbi Brown Smokey Eye mascara (30% off)
Pigmented with a rich black kohl, Bobbi Brown's Smokey Eye formula delivers dark, volumized and fanned out lashes that won't crumble with sweat or humidity. The tapered tip also makes it easier to reach more difficult areas or smaller lashes along the lash line.
$23 at Bobbi Brown (originally $32)
