serezniy via Getty Images It's National Orgasm Day, so we found toys that'll get you there.

Most of us are in need of a little stress relief after these past few months. So it feels appropriate that today, July 31, is National Orgasm Day — a holiday for celebrating and raising awareness around sexual climax, one of the best forms of stress relief there is.

Sex should be fun, but unfortunately climaxing doesn’t come as easy for some as it does for others. In fact, a Cosmopolitan survey found that only 57% of women ages 18 to 40 experience an orgasm most or every time they have sex.

As if reaching the big O wasn’t hard enough, social distancing — no matter however important and necessary for these times — has probably affected your sex life.

Whether you’ve been quarantining with your S.O. for months and don’t know how to spice things up or are single and have had to abstain from bars, clubs and dating apps — getting off isn’t easy these days. Especially so if you’re trying to follow the sex guidelines released by the New York Department of Public Health that recommend no kissing, wearing a mask, getting creative and kinky with your positions to avoid face-to-face contact and, well, basically everything short of wrapping yourself in plastic wrap to do the deed.

Bu, not all hope is lost. There are a lot of fun ways to experiment and help achieve an orgasm, ranging from lubes and balms to toys and accessories. Lovehoney’s Bliss Orgasm Balm is a fast-acting orgasm booster that has a 4-star rating is just $13. You might prefer the Dame Eva II, a hands-free vibrator that can be used solo or with a partner for maximum stimulation.

In honor of National Orgasm Day, we’ve rounded up lots of top-rated toys and products you can try to help put you in the mood or get you over the mountain.