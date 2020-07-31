HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.
Most of us are in need of a little stress relief after these past few months. So it feels appropriate that today, July 31, is National Orgasm Day — a holiday for celebrating and raising awareness around sexual climax, one of the best forms of stress relief there is.
Sex should be fun, but unfortunately climaxing doesn’t come as easy for some as it does for others. In fact, a Cosmopolitan survey found that only 57% of women ages 18 to 40 experience an orgasm most or every time they have sex.
Whether you’ve been quarantining with your S.O. for months and don’t know how to spice things up or are single and have had to abstain from bars, clubs and dating apps — getting off isn’t easy these days. Especially so if you’re trying to follow the sex guidelines released by the New York Department of Public Health that recommend no kissing, wearing a mask, getting creative and kinky with your positions to avoid face-to-face contact and, well, basically everything short of wrapping yourself in plastic wrap to do the deed.
Bu, not all hope is lost. There are a lot of fun ways to experiment and help achieve an orgasm, ranging from lubes and balms to toys and accessories. Lovehoney’s Bliss Orgasm Balm is a fast-acting orgasm booster that has a 4-star rating is just $13. You might prefer the Dame Eva II, a hands-free vibrator that can be used solo or with a partner for maximum stimulation.
In honor of National Orgasm Day, we’ve rounded up lots of top-rated toys and products you can try to help put you in the mood or get you over the mountain.
Take a look below:
1
A toy you can use with your quarantine buddy
Dame
The Dame Eva is a 3-speed, water-resistant couple’s vibrator designed to give clitoral stimulation during sex. This toy snuggly fits into the labia with adjustable wings and vibrates while your parter penetrates for an equally pleasurable experience. Find it for $135 at Dame. Ratings: 4.4-stars Reviews: More than 600 Shipping: Get free shipping in the U.S. Packages arrive in a plain brown box with the return address listed at “DP Return Center."
2
A social-distancing approved fleshlight
Lovehoney
The Fleshlight Flight Pilot Male Masturbator is a best-selling men’s toy with a textured sleeve for stimulation and twist base for added suction. It has a discreet and sleek exterior. Find it for $55 at Lovehoney. Ratings: 4.5-stars Reviews: More than 300 Shipping: Get free shipping on orders over $60 and flat rates starting at $10. Includes discreet shipping and plain packaging.
3
A gynecologist-recommended lube
Amazon
This gynecologist recommended Good Clean Love Almost Naked Personal Lubricant is an aloe-based lubricant made with 95% organic ingredients and infused with lemon and vanilla for a light flavor. Find it for $12 on Amazon. Ratings: 4.2-stars Reviews: more than 400 Shipping: Free two-day shipping if you have Prime. Arrives in an Amazon box
Lovehoney’s Bliss Orgasm Balm is a fast-acting orgasm booster that works by increasing female sensitivity and blood flow to the clit using menthol and peppermint oil. Find it for $13 at Lovehoney. Ratings: 4-stars Reviews: More than 400 Shipping: Get free shipping on orders over $60 and flat rates starting at $10. Includes discreet shipping and plain packaging.
7
A vibe you can control from your phone for some long-distance fun
Lovehoney
The We-Vibe Chorus App and Remote Control Couple's Vibrator is adjustable to the body of the person wearing it and has multiple speeds that can be controlled from an app or remote control. Find it for $200 at We-Vibe. Rating: 4-star Ratings: 21 Shipping: Get free shipping on orders over $60 and flat rates starting at $10. Includes discreet shipping and plain packaging.
8
A vibe that'll help you hit the spot all on your own
Unbound
The Unbound Bender is a 10-speed, waterproof, flexible vibrator that can be bent to any angle to achieve G-Spot pleasure. Yep, it exists! Find it for $69 at Unbound. Ratings: 4.5-stars Reviews: More than 800 Shipping: Get free shipping on orders over $69 in the U.S. Orders will arrive in plain brown packaging or plain bubble envelopes from “Shipping Department.” International packages will have “Massage Kit” on the customs slip.
9
A pillow to get the most of out of every position
Dame Products
Pillo is a soft-yet-firm wedge that supports you during hard to hold positions, and blends into your bedroom . Find it for $95 at Dame Products. Rating: 4.7-star Reviews: more than 100 Shipping: Get free shipping in the U.S. Packages arrive in a plain brown box with the return address listed at “DP Return Center."
10
The new date night essential
Lelo
The Lelo Tiani 3 is an 8-speed, waterproof, remote-controlled couple’s massager that vibrates internally and externally at the same time. This award-winning toy is flexible and sculpted for his and her simultaneous pleasure. Find it for $169 at Lelo. Ratings: 3.6-stars Reviews: More than 150 Shipping: Free shipping on all orders. Purchases will arrive in discreet packaging.
11
A classic vibrator that's as reliable as they come
Lovehoney
The Lovehoney Classic Plug In Massage Wand Vibrator is a multi-speed body massager and vibrator that’s “Good Housekeeping Institute” approved. So you know it's the real deal. Find it for $70 at Lovehoney. Ratings: 4.5-stars Reviews: More than 3,000 Shipping: Get free shipping on orders over $60 and flat rates starting at $10. Includes discreet shipping and plain packaging.