The Best National Parks To Visit In The Spring

Zion National Park in Utah

Nico De Pasquale Photography via Getty Images

"One of the best national parks to visit in the early spring is Zion National Park for two main reasons — smaller crowds and beautiful weather," Will Pattiz said. "Zion is the second-most-visited national park in the country, which means be prepared for massive crowds in the peak season of late spring through summer."He recommends going as early in spring as possible to beat the crowds — ideally late March or early April."During this time of year, you’ll find high temperatures in the mid-70s and low temperatures in the mid-40s which means warm enough but not hot days, and cool enough but not freezing nights," Pattiz added.National parks travel expert Mikah Meyer echoed his recommendation to visit Utah's national parks like Zion in the springtime before the summer rush of crowds."April in particular is one of the best months because the crowds are more chill than when college students start finishing their semesters in May and K-12 begins releasing students for summer break in June," he said. "That not only means an easier and cheaper experience getting hotel rooms, but less time spent sitting in your car in traffic. It also means the trails will be less crowded, so you can do the treacherous Angels Landing hike in Zion National Park while having way fewer fellow hikers to contend with along the chain-lined narrow pathways."