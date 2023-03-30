The Best National Parks To Visit In The Spring

New River Gorge National Park in West Virginia

Cyndi Monaghan via Getty Images

"One of our nation’s newest national parks, New River Gorge National Park is a great spring destination," Jensen said. "Epic cliffs, stunning gorge views and cascading waterfalls are just a few of the highlights you will see in any season, but spring brings mild temperatures for the perfect hiking and camping conditions, not to mention [fewer] crowds than the summer months."



She recommended looking out for the region's wealth of floral diversity, from the Dutchman’s breeches to flame azalea to Catawba rhododendrons.



"Rafting the New River Gorge in the spring is the most exciting time as the runoff from snowmelt makes for great whitewater conditions," Jensen added. "The Upper New River Gorge is more relaxing [for] family-friendly paddling, and the Lower New River Gorge makes for an adrenaline-packed whitewater experience."