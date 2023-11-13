HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
Somehow, it’s nearly 2024. And one thing you might not yet have in preparation for the new year is a fresh new calendar — specifically, a beautiful National Parks edition calendar, currently nearly 30% off for a limited time. (An added bonus: Each purchase helps support the National Park Foundation).
This bestselling National Park Foundation wall calendar features glossy landscapes from 25 national parks from coast to coast, spread over 12 months. Frankly, these photographs are one of those special cases when words can’t adequately describe their subject. The pictures are that striking. These breathtaking landscapes capture awe-inspiring sunsets, foliage, wildlife and more, from oceans and rivers to mountains and treetops.
It’s highly beloved by reviewers, who’ve rated it an impressive 4.8 out of 5 stars. Many reviewers call it their go-to calendar, saying they purchase one every year. They also rave about its superb quality, namely its thick, glossy pages and gorgeous photographs.
This calendar will serve as an inspiring reminder of the beautiful diversity of our planet (and, as one reviewer said, a morning pick-me-up) whether you hang it in your kitchen or office, or gift it to other outdoors or photography lovers. Calendars make great stocking stuffers, after all!
Check out what Amazon reviewers have to say:
“Everything about this calendar makes you smile.” — CK
“Great calendar for where I’ve been and where I want to go. Breathtaking beauty and helps to support our National Parks. I get one every year!” — John
“Each month has a new photo from a National Park Service property, which are beautiful!! They also include blurbs about each of the featured parks. For the days in the calendar, it tells you when each of the parks and other properties were founded. If there is space on the calendar, they also include more pictures of different properties and a little history. Really great calendar!!” — KBone
“It’s difficult to find a calendar for our kitchen that everyone likes so I’m totally in love with this one. EVERYBODY loves it!!! Beautiful pictures evoking grand adventures and nice big spaces (but not too big) for writing all our appointments in. Great calendar!” — Jeanne N
“Breath taking photos. I feel like [I’m] traveling. It truly is a beautiful calender. Small price for a wonderful product!” — Amazon customer
“I purchased this National Parks calendar for my parents’ use. It’s a great design with nice imagery for each month and it benefits a good cause. Great for nature enthusiasts or those interested in U.S. history.” — RDD