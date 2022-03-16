Conservative Columnist Warns GOP Of 'Demented Fringe' Pushing Trump 2024

A conservative writer urged Republicans not to nominate Donald Trump for president again, arguing “the GOP does not lack options” and “does not need to return to this well.”

“Donald Trump? In 2024? Why on earth would conservatives choose that guy?” National Review senior writer Charles C.W. Cooke asked in an essay published on the magazine’s website Tuesday.

The idea of selecting “extraordinary selfish” Trump to run in 2024 “should be absurd, risible, farcical, outré” and “the preserve of the demented fringe,” he wrote.

The GOP is not short of candidates who haven’t lost an election and then “disgracefully lied about it for a year” or “inspired a riot in the service of that lie,” Cooke added.