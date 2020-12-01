The editors of the conservative National Review rebuked Donald Trump’s “disgraceful conduct” following the 2020 election, slamming the president’s “petulant refusal” to accept defeat to President-elect Joe Biden.

The magazine noted in the column published Monday how “almost nothing that the Trump team has alleged” to overturn the election result “has withstood the slightest scrutiny.” It warned that “flawed and dishonest assertions like this pollute the public discourse and mislead good people who make the mistake of believing things said by the president of the United States.”

The editorial also poured cold water on Trump’s reported belief the Supreme Court will “issued a game-changing ruling” on the vote in his favor as “fantastical.”

“Trump’s most reprehensible tactic,” noted the magazine, which last week described Trump’s refusal to concede as a “bid for infamy,” was “to attempt, somewhat shamefacedly, to get local Republican officials to block the certification of votes and state legislatures to appoint Trump electors in clear violation of the public will.”

“This has gone nowhere, thanks to the honesty and sense of duty of most of the Republicans involved, but it’s a profoundly undemocratic move that we hope no losing presidential candidate ever even thinks of again,” read the editorial.