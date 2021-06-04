National Review Confirms 'Startling' Report On Trump's Current Grasp Of Reality

A conservative writer has confirmed a report that former President Donald Trump is telling associates that he expects to be reinstalled as president this summer.

“The scale of Trump’s delusion is quite startling,” National Review senior writer Charles C.W. Cooke wrote on the magazine’s website.

Cooke said “an array of different sources” confirmed a report earlier this week by New York Times journalist Maggie Haberman, who said on Twitter that Trump has been sharing the popular new QAnon talking point.

But Cooke went even further, saying Trump not only believes he’ll be put back into the Oval Office but also that he will be gifted with a Republican majority in the Senate, believing that two Democrats will be booted from Congress and replaced by the GOP candidates they defeated.

He cautioned conservatives against downplaying or dismissing the report.

“This is not merely an eccentric interpretation of the facts or an interesting foible, nor is it an irrelevant example of anguished post-presidency chatter,” he wrote. “It is a rejection of reality, a rejection of law, and, ultimately, a rejection of the entire system of American government.”

Trump, he wrote, is “so unmoored from the real world that it is hard to know where to begin in attempting to explain him.”

Lara Trump, who is married to Eric Trump, one of the former president’s three sons, mildly pushed back on the report on Fox News this week.

“As far as I know, there are no plans for Donald Trump to be in the White House in August,” she said on Fox News but allowed: “Maybe there’s something I don’t know.”

However, another close Trump ally claims it’s not only true... but that he’s the source of the idea.

“If Trump is saying August, that is probably because he heard me say it publicly,” MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell told The Daily Beast.