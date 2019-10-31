Nationals Fan Drops Anti-Trump F-Bomb During Live Fox World Series Coverage

A Washington Nationals fan is going viral after letting out some feelings about President Donald Trump on live TV after the team’s World Series victory over the Houston Astros on Wednesday night.

“I think this is huge for DC,” the unnamed fan said on Fox 5, the Washington DC Fox station. “DC needed this. we got some asshole in the fuckin’ White House.”

The reporter, Sue Palka, quickly turned away.

“Oh, no, no,” she said. “No, no, no.”

“Let’s gooooooo!” the fan yelled in the background:

watch out now pic.twitter.com/mKT6exsct1 — Mike Tunison (@xmasape) October 31, 2019

The Nationals defeated the Astros in Houston, 6-2, for its first World Series championship in franchise history.

Trump attended a game in Washington earlier in the series, and fans at the ballpark weren’t much kinder than the one on TV. When the president appeared on the scoreboard, he was roundly booed and chants of “lock him up” broke out.