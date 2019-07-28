Native American War Bonnets Banned At San Francisco's Outside Lands Music Festival

“Out of respect for Native American heritage and culture, we do not allow headdresses at Outside Lands,” organizers said in a statement to the San Francisco Chronicle Thursday. “We are committed to creating a safe, respectful and inclusive environment for all.”

The war bonnet ban was hailed by Adrienne Keene, an assistant professor of American Studies at Brown University whose social media sites call out “Native appropriations.” Keene objected to Outside Lands organizers’ use of the singular term “culture” in their statement, noting that there are hundreds of different Native American cultures. But she added in a tweet: “I’ll take it!” Keene has frequently lashed what she calls “hipster headdresses” that have become part of festival fashion.

Almost a decade since my first post about “hipster headdresses” at music festivals, @sfoutsidelands has banned headdresses! I’ll take it. Thanks for the shout out @SFist. https://t.co/5sQgpRjquv — Dr. Adrienne Keene (@NativeApprops) July 28, 2019

Keene called out two women for wearing headdresses at Coachella two years ago. One of them apologized in response, saying: “I am all about love, peace and understanding. I’m human and I admit there are many things I’m still unaware of.”

Welp, weekend 2 of #Coachella2017 had at least a few headdress offenders. I can't believe we're still dealing w/this. pic.twitter.com/58gIVi7L0o — Dr. Adrienne Keene (@NativeApprops) April 25, 2017

The Bass Coast Festival in Canada, which is held on tribal lands, banned “all feathered war bonnets” in 2014. “We understand why people are attracted to war bonnets,” said a festival statement at the time. “They have a magnificent aesthetic. But their spiritual, cultural and aesthetic significance cannot be separated. Bass Coast Festival takes place on indigenous land and we respect the dignity of aboriginal people.”

Native American headdresses are among a long list of items prohibited at Outside Lands this year, including fireworks, threatening signs, umbrellas, strollers, drones, audio recording equipment and skateboards. But only the headdresses and “totems” are prohibited due to cultural sensitivity.

Something that might be encouraged at Outside Lands this year: Pot. For the second year in a row, organizers are hosting “Grass Lands,” which was billed in 2018 as the “first curated cannabis experience at a major American music festival.” Last year music fans could smell samples and “snack on fresh-baked treats.” But the festival needs a permit from the city before marijuana can legally be sold and consumed on site — which organizers have applied for.