U.S. NewsNASANicole Aunapu Mann

First Native American Woman In Space Steps Out On Spacewalk

NASA astronaut Nicole Mann and Japan's Koichi Wakata ventured out on a spacewalk to prep the International Space Station for more solar panels.
MARCIA DUNN

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — The first Native American woman in space ventured out on a spacewalk Friday to prep the International Space Station for more solar panels.

NASA astronaut Nicole Mann emerged alongside Japan’s Koichi Wakata, lugging an equipment bag. Their job was to install support struts and brackets for new solar panels launching this summer, part of a continuing effort by NASA to expand the space station’s power grid.

Mann, a Marine colonel and test pilot, rocketed into orbit last fall with SpaceX, becoming the first Native American woman in space. She is a member of the Wailacki of the Round Valley Indian Tribes in Northern California.

Astronauts Nicole Mann and Koichi Wakata pictured on a spacewalk at the International Space Station.
via Associated Press
via Associated Press

Wakata, Japan’s spaceflight leader with five missions, also flew up on SpaceX. He helped build the station during the shuttle era.

Friday was the first spacewalk for both.

The pair will depart the space station in another month or so.

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

