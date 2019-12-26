HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

HuffPost The Best Bra According To Nordstrom Shoppers Is On Sale

The Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale is here and while you might be scrolling directly to on-sale dresses and Madewell markdowns, it’s also a good time to stock up on undergarments. Whether it’s bras, tights or shape wear, the N-Sale is the perfect time to snag some on-sale intimates.

If there’s one brand to check out it’s Natori, their Feathers Underwire Contour Bra is a best-seller with almost 3,000 review and a 4.5 star-rating for it’s comfortable fit and cute details. Normally retailing for $68, you can get it on sale for $34 in the blue haze color.

