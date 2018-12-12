Food & DrinkHome & LivingMoneyParentingRelationshipsStyle & BeautyTravelWellnessWork/LifeFinds
10 Natural Beauty Gifts For People Who Love Skincare, Not Chemicals

All natural beauty products that make great gifts for her.
By Leigh Weingus
12/12/2018 04:20pm ET
Photo by Annie Spratt on Unsplash

Nothing says self-care quite like beauty products. The small luxury of a face mask on an otherwise-dreary Sunday night or a hot, fragrant bath at the end of a long day can completely turn your mood around — or at the very least ease your anxiety a little bit.

The problem with many of today’s beauty products, though, is that they’re packed with chemicals that can irritate skin and lead to health consequences down the road. Think parabens, phthalates, formaldehyde … the list goes on and on.

Whether you’re shopping for a beauty-obsessed friend who’s ingredient-conscious or you’re just looking to treat yourself, good news: There are tons of incredible natural beauty products that will give you great results without the chemicals.

Here are 10 great ones to start with:

FYI, HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

1
Vitner’s Daughter Active Botanical Serum
Olivela
Thanks to a combination of 22 nutrient-rich botanicals and essential oils, this great-smelling, antioxidant-rich serum delivers age-defying, skin correcting benefits without the chemicals. Think of it as a moisturizer, brightening serum and cell regenerator all in one. It has a hefty price tag, but at a few drops per use, it’ll last. Plus, with every purchase made at Olivela, the brand donates 20 percent to their “cause partners.” Try Vitner’s Daughter Active Botanical Serum.
2
Drunk Elephant T.L.C. Sukari Babyfacial
Sephora
If you’ve ever wanted skin that’s as soft as a baby’s, look no further than Drunk Elephant’s Babyfacial. It’s designed to give you brighter, more radiant skin by exfoliating dead skin cells and improving skin’s elasticity. Because the recommended use is once a week, this one will last for a long time. Get Drunk Elephant T.L.C. Sukari Babyfacial.
3
Rahua Rainforest-Grown Shampoo
Sephora
Yes, natural shampoo is just as important as natural moisturizer. Not only are you using it at least a few times a week on your scalp, but the residue that ends up on your back, neck and forehead can lead to breakouts if the ingredients are too stripping. Rahua shampoo is rich in oils, moisturizers and antioxidants, and is made with 100 percent natural ingredients including Rahua and Palo Santo oils. Trust us, your hair will look great. Try Rahua Shampoo.
4
Plant Apothecary Calm Down Body Wash
Dermstore
If you or someone you know ever struggles with insomnia, a nighttime shower might be the trick to snagging more Zs. It lowers your body temperature, which leaves you feeling calmer and more sleep-ready. If you add Plant Apothecary’s all-natural Calm Down body wash into the mix (it’s made with lavender and ginger essential oils), the calming effect will be even stronger. What if you’re more of a morning shower person? Plant Apothecary’s Wake Up body wash is pretty great, too. Get your zen on with Plant Apothecary’s Calm Down Body Wash.
5
Seed Phytonutrients Lightweight Conditioner
Amazon
Made with camelina seed oil, sunflower seed oil, coconut, shea butter and turmeric, this lightweight conditioner will give your hair a full, shiny look without weighing it down. As a nice bonus, the bottle is made from paper, not plastic! Try Seed Phytonutrients Lightweight Conditioner.
6
Juice Beauty SPF 30 Tinted Moisturizer
Juice Beauty
Want to protect your skin from the sun without slathering it in chemicals that could be harming the coral reefs? Juice Beauty’s tinted moisturizer will do just that with a natural mineral zinc oxide, while giving you a healthy, even glow. Get Juice Beauty SPF 30 Tinted Moisturizer.
7
Marie Veronique Gentle Retinol Night Serum
Credo
Traditional retinols can be hard on the skin, but Marie Veronique’s natural retinol provides the same effects as the prescription product, but without the chemicals and irritation. Plus, it’s loaded with Vitamin C to promote collagen-boosting, antioxidant effects. Get the Marie Veronique Gentle Retinol Night Serum.
8
True Botanicals Vitamin C Booster
True Botanicals
Vitamin C has long been used to on the skin to brighten and firm it up, but True Botanicals’ Vitamin C Booster repairs the skin in its freshest, most potent form mixed with ferulic acid. It will make the skin glow and give it a little collagen boost, too. If Olivia Wilde swears by it, it must be good. Get the True Botanicals Vitamin C Booster.
9
Ilia Tinted Lip Conditioner
Sephora
A bold lip is is a beauty bag must-have, but some lipsticks are packed with chemicals like aluminum and other metals. This tinted lip conditioner is made with hydrating cocoa butter, so it won’t just brighten your lips — it’s good for them, too. Get the Ilia Tinted Lip Conditioner.
10
RMS Living Luminizer
Sephora
Nothing gives the skin a healthy, glowing sheen quite like RMS Beauty’s top-selling product: Their Living Luminizer. This product will give you a translucent, dewy finish without all those chemicals. Sounds pretty great, right? Get the RMS Living Luminizer.
