Plant Apothecary Calm Down Body Wash

Dermstore

If you or someone you know ever struggles with insomnia, a nighttime shower might be the trick to snagging more Zs. It lowers your body temperature, which leaves you feeling calmer and more sleep-ready. If you addinto the mix (it’s made with lavender and ginger essential oils), the calming effect will be even stronger. What if you’re more of a morning shower person? Plant Apothecary’sbody wash is pretty great, too. Get your zen on with