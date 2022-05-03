Shopping
I Switched To Natural Deodorant And This One Actually Works

This $15 natural deodorant comes in the form of a clear spray and prevents odor and itch.

<a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=naturaldeodorant-KristenAdaway-050222-626c4041e4b050c90f404a3b&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbyrosiejane.com%2Fproducts%2Fdeodorant-calm" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="By Rosie Jane&#x27;s Calm The F*ck Down deodorant" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="626c4041e4b050c90f404a3b" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=naturaldeodorant-KristenAdaway-050222-626c4041e4b050c90f404a3b&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbyrosiejane.com%2Fproducts%2Fdeodorant-calm" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">By Rosie Jane's Calm The F*ck Down deodorant</a>
Sometimes I feel like I was born with extremely overactive sweat glands, and because of it, I’ve woken up many nights with a shirt as damp as when I go for a four-mile run. And even when I’m not sleeping, my body runs a little warm and sweaty. With humid summer months approaching, I’m in trouble.

I’ve tried a couple different deodorants over the years, all of which contained aluminum, which I’ve always assumed was necessary to really keep my armpits dry. But when my armpits started to become itchy and rashes began to develop, I knew my deodorant was the culprit. I’d heard and seen the craze around natural deodorant, but I brushed it off because I didn’t think it would actually get the job done.

That is, until I tried a $15 deodorant from By Rosie Jane. Because my armpits became nearly unbearably itchy from using my previous deodorant, I was open to trying something with fewer multi-syllabic ingredients. What intrigued me the most was that this deodorant came in the form of a clear spray and was small enough to pack in my bag to take on the go. I know, I know; you’re thinking “But how can a spray be an effective deodorant?”

I wore this deodorant to multiple intense physical therapy sessions, and my armpits didn’t smell the whole time. At all. I even inconspicuously checked for any foul odors every 20 minutes or so just to make sure I wasn’t disrespecting my therapist’s nose. I didn’t feel the need to reapply it throughout the day, but you can definitely do so as it’s ultra-light and feels comfy on your skin. The deodorant has scent notes of lavender, neroli and chamomile, but to me it smells kind of like a fresh black pepper.

The instructions on the box say to spray two to three pumps under each arm and then let them dry for a few seconds. I found the scent really agrees and meshed well with my body chemistry, making it pretty pleasant to smell all day.

I also didn’t get any bad skin reactions or itchiness that I experienced with other aluminum deodorants. In addition to the absence of aluminum, this deodorant is also free of parabens, phthalates, propylene glycol and artificial colors. Keep in mind that it is a deodorant, but it’s not an antiperspirant, so don’t expect it to prevent you from sweating. It’s designed to work in conjunction with the sweat process and keep it from smelling bad.

See where to buy it (and another scent option) below:

By Rosie Jane
By Rosie Jane Calm the F*ck Down deodorant
Made with cruelty-free glycerin, organic aloe vera, sugarcane alcohol and By Rosie Jane's signature essential oil blend, this spray deodorant is super easy to carry around. It smells like lavender, neroli and chamomile.
$15 at By Rosie Jane
Sephora
By Rosie Jane Wake The F*ck Up deodorant
You can also get the other deodorant scent, which smells like lemon verbena, grapefruit and eucalyptus, and is made with the same natural bacteria fighting ingredients as the scent above.
$15 at Sephora
