Here's What You Need To Know Before You Try Natural Deodorants

Find out whether you're willing to take the plunge, then check out some brands you can choose from.

Trying natural deodorant is like getting a haircut with bangs: It’s best done once summer is over.

As a sweaty person, I’m not totally sold on natural deodorants or the reasons for using them, but I understand why people do. Namely, I get why people are wary of aluminum, which found in most traditional antiperspirants and blocks sweat. Deodorant, on the other hand, typically only deals with underarm odor by attacking bacteria in the armpit.

Dermatologists like Charisse Dolitsky, of Schweiger Dermatology in New York, told HuffPost in May that there isn’t enough evidence to support a link between aluminum and dangers like Alzheimer’s and breast cancer.

“Everybody has some aluminum in their bodies,” Dolitsky said. “There’s aluminum in water, there’s aluminum in food, in pots and pans and utensils, and cosmetics. But the amount you would need [to be harmful] ... the evidence does not show you’re going to absorb that from deodorant and antiperspirants.”

Still, as we become more conscious of the things we’re putting onto and in our bodies, many people are flocking to natural products. Marie Jhin, a board certified dermatologist, told HuffPost that while deodorant choice boils down to preference, there are other things to watch out for.

“Many people are afraid [of traditional products], with the possible link of aluminum-based antiperspirants and breast cancer, so if you feel [natural] is better, then it’s better,” Jhin told HuffPost over email. “Remember, these are not antiperspirants, so you may still sweat and they can be more drying, irritating or cause allergic reactions.”

The jury is still out on whether natural deodorant is really safer, as well as what “natural” actually means. The Food and Drug Administration does not regulate the term, and it’s often thrown around to mean many different things. Typically a nontoxic or natural deodorant contains ingredients like essential oils and clay powders as opposed to aluminum and other chemicals ― so it’s important to look at labels before purchasing. Baking soda, for example, is used in many natural deodorants, but could cause a rash for some people with sensitive skin.

The good news is if you are trying to move toward a more natural beauty routine, there are plenty of highly rated, editor-approved options. And now that the temperatures and humidity have dropped, this is a good time to give one a swipe.

Check out our picks for best natural deodorants below.

Native
Native
Native's beloved natural deodorant comes in both classic and seasonal flavors like Pumpkin Spice Latte. As this Refinery29 piece points out, it won't keep you bone dry during an intense workout, but is great for "days you're not going to be pushing the limits of your deodorant." Get Native deodorant for $12.
Megababe
Megababe
This deodorant has a cult-like following, once racking up a 5,000 person waitlist. It now comes in two scents, Rosy Pits and Sunny Pits, which is made with ingredients like sage and green tea. Get Megababe deodorant for $14
Kopari
Sephora
Kopari deodorant, made with coconut oil, is a favorite among beauty editors for its moisturizing properties and subtle fragrance. Get Kopari deodorant from Sephora for $14
Myro
Target
Myro is natural and sustainable -- you buy the starter kit and replace the deodorant with refillable pods. Get Myro deodorant from Target for $9.99
Schmidt's
Schmidt's
Another beauty editor favorite, this one is made with shea butter, arrowroot powder, baking soda, cocoa seed butter, vitamin E, and natural fragrance. Get Schmidt's deodorant for $8.99
Ursa Major
Goop
Ursa Major and its eucalyptus, ginger, rosemary, grapefruit, chamomile, and lemon-filled option has over 200 5-star reviews on Amazon, and is recommended by the clean beauty gurus over at Goop. Get Ursa Major deodorant from Goop for $18
Real Purity
Real Purity
According to The Strategist, Aubrey Plaza and Judy Greer say this is the only one that even matters for staying dry and smelling good. It's made with vegetable glycerin as well as lavender and rosemary essential oils. Get Real Purity deodorant for $11.99
Biossance
Biossance
The clean beauty brand's deodorant contains squalane to help with moisture, we well as grapefruit, geranium and clary sage essential oils to neutralize body odor. Getthe Biossance squalane and bamboo deodorant for $14
SmartyPits
SmartyPits
SmartyPits deodorant contains baking soda, but offers a baking soda-free option for people who are sensitive to it. Plus, it comes in a range of awesome scents like lavender rose, rosemary mint and eucalyptus spearmint. Get the SmartyPits deodorant for $11.99
