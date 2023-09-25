People spend big sums of money to stay at hotels with epic swimming pools or to build their own at home.
But too many travelers forget that there are stunning places to swim that aren’t man-made at all. And no, we’re not just talking about oceans and lakes.
Below, we’ve rounded up 17 natural swimming holes ― from hot springs to waterfalls. While this list is by no means comprehensive, we hope it will inspire some future travels and spark a desire to connect more with nature.
Advertisement
Seixal Natural Pools
© Marco Bottigelli via Getty Images
Grotta della Poesia
Filippo Maria Bianchi via Getty Images
Havasu Falls
Photograph by Arunsundar via Getty Images
Advertisement
Laguna Dudú
VW Pics via Getty Images
Chena Hot Springs
Walter Bibikow via Getty Images
To Sua Ocean Trench
Meaghan Skinner Photography via Getty Images
Advertisement
Giola Lagoon
photoman via Getty Images
Umpqua Hot Springs
benedek via Getty Images
The Fairy Pools
1111IESPDJ via Getty Images
Advertisement
Travertine Hot Springs
Ropelato Photography; EarthScapes via Getty Images
Cenote Ik Kil
Pola Damonte via Getty Images via Getty Images
Manby Hot Springs
Mona Makela Photography via Getty Images
Advertisement
Cascate del Mulino
REDA&CO via Getty Images
Banjar Hot Springs
Arterra via Getty Images
Sliding Rock
UniversalImagesGroup via Getty Images
Advertisement
Cummins Falls
Jeff Graham / 500px via Getty Images
Piscinas Naturales Los Abrigos
Marcos del Mazo via Getty Images