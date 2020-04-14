The 'Nature Is Healing' Meme Will Make You Laugh In Spite Of The Coronavirus

Some bad social media posts about the coronavirus have led to an extremely good meme.

Ever since we humans have been forced into lockdown due to the pandemic, there have been a few proven benefits to the environment.

Here's an unexpected side effect of the pandemic - the water's flowing through the canals of Venice is clear for the first time in forever. The fish are visible, the swans returned. pic.twitter.com/2egMGhJs7f — Kaveri 🇮🇳 (@ikaveri) March 16, 2020

But a few dramatic social media posts that claim “nature is healing” itself because humans are trapped inside — featuring things like dolphins and swans returning to Venice’s canals — are actually false. (Though the posts about goats invading a town are real, because goats are gonna goat.)

Ronnie Becker, a design student in Minneapolis, told BuzzFeed News that she was “annoyed by the eco-fascist statements of ‘we are the virus’” that claimed animals were returning to Venice’s waterways because Italy is in quarantine.

So she decided to make fun of that mentality with a post she published on March 26.

with everyone on lockdown, the lime scooters are finally returning to the river. nature is healing, we are the virus. pic.twitter.com/I0IbCfiMnj — ronnie mcdonnie (@taladorei) March 26, 2020

“I just thought of something that clearly does not belong in nature,” she told BuzzFeed of the post above. “And as someone who hates the scooter share business I thought the Lime scooters in the river was perfect.”

The “nature is healing, we are the virus” meme soon took off, with Twitter users expanding on the joke in increasingly absurd ways. To see how the meme evolved from a photo of scooters in a lake to a very funny Lisa Frank callback, scroll on down.

water in the lea is so clear you can see the wild trolleys in their natural habitat, nature is healing pic.twitter.com/mcbJeppWzo — salem the cat, bisexual icon stan account (@hdt_hugh) April 7, 2020

Wow. Cows are returning to the sea. Nature is healing. 🙏 We are the virus. 😔 pic.twitter.com/xoZ2Rj1wHJ — Tiago P. Zanetic (@TPZanetic) April 11, 2020

cookies have returned to the sewing kits ❤️ nature is healing, we are the virus https://t.co/GXfidMDyEN — Lynnie Ler (@lynnieler) April 11, 2020

TP beginning to return to it’s native habitat,

Nature is healing,

We are the virus pic.twitter.com/LqIMcTbg84 — Luke Wilson (@LKWLSN) April 12, 2020

Wildlife is finally returning, Nature is healing, we are the Virus pic.twitter.com/IzB7sV90IL — FT (@Cantbanme911) April 1, 2020

With everyone on lockdown, the furbies are returning to the forests & the earth is healing. 💜 Nature is amazing. pic.twitter.com/SQv5hPOgG2 — Roxi Horror 💀🌸 (@roxiqt) April 5, 2020

wow with humans stuck inside to quarantine, corn dogs are returning to the marshes.



nature is healing. we are the virus pic.twitter.com/3o4stqNPym — Sweatpants Cher ⚫️ (@House_Feminist) April 8, 2020

This photo was taken yesterday in Ocean City, Maryland. The earth is healing. We are the virus. pic.twitter.com/YFzFV9ufUl — julianna sterling (@juliannasterlin) April 13, 2020

Wildlife finally returning to Thames. Nature is healing🌷 pic.twitter.com/d6uBxSaIAx — ruby🦎 (@roobeekeane) March 29, 2020

Wow. This is New York today where the city’s streets are empty and nature has returned for the first time since 65,000,000 BC.

The earth is healing, we are the virus. pic.twitter.com/UUQwgrtW7R — St Peter (@stpeteyontweety) April 5, 2020

Finally... the sharks are returning to the skies of NYC. we are the virus pic.twitter.com/1JXygCdVDU — Devon (@Devon_OnEarth) April 12, 2020

amazing. snapchat hotdogs have returned to las vegas as humans stay home. nature is healing, we are the virus pic.twitter.com/LHByzCVo3t — viking (hot guy glasses selfie) (@notviking) April 12, 2020

This photo of the Hudson River was taken yesterday. The earth is healing. We are the virus. pic.twitter.com/QDTizi2i6Q — Mark Lee (@meesterleesir) April 12, 2020