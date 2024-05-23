HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
In recent years, I’ve become hooked on mandelic acid — it’s my AHA of choice — largely due to the benefits it can impart on people with acneic skin. Like other alpha hydroxy acids such as lactic acid, this chemical exfoliant can help to brighten, hydrate and even out skin texture and tone, but it has the added benefit of having anti-bacterial properties.
I’ve tried a few that I really like, but was most recently introduced Naturium’s mandelic acid serum. This cult-favorite product has a reasonable price point and a high percentage of mandelic acid in the formula, a combination that proved to be irresistible, intriguing and, I can now confirm, absolutely worth trying out.
This lightweight serum features 12% mandelic acid, higher than most other options currently on the market. Along with niacinamide and other fruit acids, it brightens, hydrates and exfoliates the skin with the added benefit of also helping to reduce fine lines and other common signs of aging.
Given that I’ve tested a fair amount of mandelic acid serums in my day, my standards are pretty high, and I’m pleased to report that the Naturium mandelic acid surpassed my expectations. My acne-prone skin makes me nervous about trying out new products, but the formula, finish and results over time set my mind at ease.
It has a lovely silky slip that grips the skin, which makes it nice for layering other products. I’ve used mandelic acid serums in the past that were more on the watery side, but this one feels substantial and hydrating without clogging pores or making my skin oily. It has a lovely lightweight texture and finish that gives the skin a soft glow and leaves it hydrated and plump.
Best of all, this serum has done wonders for my acne and melasma. I’ve noticed a very obvious reduction in breakouts, despite the fact that this is usually the time of year when my skin goes haywire. My skin looks supple and feels smooth, and the dark spots on my cheekbones have definitely improved.
As with any chemical exfoliant, it’s important to be diligent about SPF to protect your skin from damage. And while you could technically use it in the morning, I prefer to apply it at night under my moisturizer.
The Naturium mandelic acid serum is a great option for anyone looking to incorporate this game-changing active ingredient into their skin care routine, not just those who are on a budget. It performs just as well (if not better) than alternatives I’ve tried at nearly triple the price. It has 4.4 out of 5 stars at Amazon, so you know I’m not the only one besotted with this must-have skin care savior. Take a peek at a few glowing reviews below and then pick up a bottle for yourself.
Promising reviews:
“Amazing! I have super sensitive skin and most things cause me to breakout even if they shouldn’t. This has been truly amazing my skin is looking great, the hyperpigmentation is fading! Also I had been accidentally getting this on the scar where I had to have my finger reattached and it has made the scar almost completely gone and now I don’t have pain from the scar!! Absolutely love this product!” — Stephanie
“Very pleased with how this helps to clear breakouts and clogged pores. Also feel it really helps even skin tone and brightening hyperpigmentation. Will definitely be repurchasing! I use in the morning under spf.” — Natalie
“I bought this product to replace one that I had been purchasing from my aesthetician. I use it every morning and have seen a significant improvement in the clarity of my skin. Amazing quality for the price. I love Naturium so much.” — Rena Gotowner
“I cannot really explain how much I love this serum. I have acne-prone, combination skin that leans toward the more oily side. I purchased this in combination with the Creamy Double Cleanse Duo and have seen better results than anything I’ve tried in the past. My oiliness is completely under control - COMPLETELY, and the brightness I see in my skin is a huge bonus that I didn’t expect. I’ve never experienced that in my life. I typically break out on my lower cheeks and jawline and I’ve had only one very minor breakout since using these products. I also use the cleansers once a day on my chest to combat my chest acne (caused from heat/irritation from oil/sweat and friction), and now my chest is clear and bright and soft! The redness throughout my face and chest is also gone! I will continue to purchase this!!!” — Anonymous