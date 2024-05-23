“Amazing! I have super sensitive skin and most things cause me to breakout even if they shouldn’t. This has been truly amazing my skin is looking great, the hyperpigmentation is fading! Also I had been accidentally getting this on the scar where I had to have my finger reattached and it has made the scar almost completely gone and now I don’t have pain from the scar!! Absolutely love this product!” — Stephanie

“Very pleased with how this helps to clear breakouts and clogged pores. Also feel it really helps even skin tone and brightening hyperpigmentation. Will definitely be repurchasing! I use in the morning under spf.” — Natalie

“I bought this product to replace one that I had been purchasing from my aesthetician. I use it every morning and have seen a significant improvement in the clarity of my skin. Amazing quality for the price. I love Naturium so much.” — Rena Gotowner

“I cannot really explain how much I love this serum. I have acne-prone, combination skin that leans toward the more oily side. I purchased this in combination with the Creamy Double Cleanse Duo and have seen better results than anything I’ve tried in the past. My oiliness is completely under control - COMPLETELY, and the brightness I see in my skin is a huge bonus that I didn’t expect. I’ve never experienced that in my life. I typically break out on my lower cheeks and jawline and I’ve had only one very minor breakout since using these products. I also use the cleansers once a day on my chest to combat my chest acne (caused from heat/irritation from oil/sweat and friction), and now my chest is clear and bright and soft! The redness throughout my face and chest is also gone! I will continue to purchase this!!!” — Anonymous