Navajo Nation Reports More Coronavirus Cases Per Capita Than All But 2 U.S. States

“We’re seeing incredible spikes in the Navajo Nation,” Grisham said. “This is going to be an issue where we’re going to have to figure that out and think about maybe testing and surveillance opportunities.”

The Navajo Nation declared a public health state of emergency on March 11. All residents have been ordered to stay at home unless they are deemed essential workers or need to seek medical care or obtain provisions. A daily curfew has been in effect from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. since March 29.

Last weekend, Navajo officials imposed a 57-hour curfew as an additional measure to help curb the spread of the virus.

“Stay home ― it’s the best place to be,” Nez said Thursday during the online town hall. “We love you. That’s why we’re saying this to you. We can flatten this curve. We can overcome this virus that has plagued our nation.”