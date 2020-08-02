Navy SEALS Investigate Video Of Dogs Attacking Colin Kaepernick Stand-In

The U.S. Naval Special Warfare Command is investigating a video that surfaced Sunday, showing dogs attacking a person in a Colin Kaepernick jersey.

The video’s caption suggests that the video was filmed during a demonstration at the Navy SEAL Museum in Fort Pierce, Florida. It was originally posted to Instagram in January 2019, but it went viral over the weekend after it was shared on Twitter.

In a pair of videos from the event, men outfitted in military gear send several dogs to attack a man wearing Kaepernick’s San Francisco 49ers jersey over protective gear while a crowd of people watches.

Once the man in the jersey is pulled to the grown, two men approach him with guns and detain him in a reenactment. The man in the jersey can be heard saying, “Oh man, I will stand,” which prompts the crowd to laugh.

The demonstration was apparently mocking Kaepernick’s peaceful protests against systematic racism and police brutality, which involves kneeling during the national anthem.

Navy SEAL Museum in Fort Pierce used “Colin Kaepernick stand-in" for K-9 demonstration at fundraiser last year #BecauseFlorida https://t.co/COHFCeJ3GN pic.twitter.com/EpcELHxrSe — Billy Corben (@BillyCorben) August 2, 2020

In another video, after “Navy SEALs and Navy SEAL dogs take down Colin Kaepernick for not standing during National Anthem,” he moans something like, "Oh man, I will stand” #BecauseFlorida https://t.co/uZ3ervZguB pic.twitter.com/6vi1uCGIt5 — Billy Corben (@BillyCorben) August 2, 2020

The Naval Special Warfare Command tweeted a statement on Sunday condemning the video.

“The inherent message of this video is completely inconsistent with the values and ethos of Naval Special Warfare and the U.S. Navy,” the statement read.

The command, which oversees the Navy SEALS, said that an “independent organization” was responsible for the event and noted that there were no active-duty service members who took part in the demonstration.

“We are investigating the matter fully, and initial indications are that there were no active-duty Navy personnel or equipment involved with this independent organization’s event,” the statement said.

Important conversations are happening now. Add your voice! Join HuffPost Today!