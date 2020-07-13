'Glee' Co-Stars, Fans Remember Naya Rivera: 'What A Force'

After “Glee” star Naya Rivera’s body was found this week in California, her former co-stars, other celebrities and fans began posting their thoughts and memories about the star on social media.
The 33-year-old went missing last Wednesday after renting a boat with her 4-year-old son, Josey Hollis Dorsey, who was discovered alone in the boat. It took nearly a week for investigators to find Rivera’s body, which they discovered Monday morning.
As soon as news broke that Rivera was missing, “Glee” co-stars like Harry Shum Jr. and Chord Overstreet tweeted messages hoping for her safe return. After she was found dead, comments about the tragedy flooded Twitter and Instagram.
Here’s what friends and fans had to say about the late star:
