Naya Rivera's Dad Shares The Heartbreaking Plan They Had Before She Died

Naya Rivera’s father has opened up in a new interview about the plans he had with his daughter before she tragically died last year.

A month ahead of the one-year anniversary of her death, the “Glee” star’s father, George Rivera, spoke with People about one of the last conversations he had with his 33-year-old daughter.

He told the publication that just two weeks before Naya Rivera’s death, the two had been planning to meet in Nashville to reignite her singing career.