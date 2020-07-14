There’s love and heartbreak in this clip of late “Glee” star Naya Rivera singing the preschool ditty “Skidamarink” with her son Josey. It was shared Monday by her former co-star Amber Riley, who wrote: “I love you. I miss you. I don’t have words right now, just lots of feelings.”
Rivera sealed the duet with a kiss.
Rivera’s body was found Monday in a California lake, nearly a week after she went missing during a boat outing with 4-year-old Josey.
Rivera helped the boy back onto the boat before the child said he saw her “disappear under the surface of the water,” according to Ventura County Sheriff Bill Ayub.
Rivera was 33.
