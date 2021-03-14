Naya Rivera Was Left Out Of Grammys 'In Memoriam' Segment, And Fans Are Upset

The 2021 Grammy Awards acknowledged the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on the music industry with an elaborate in memoriam segment that highlighted a longer-than-usual list of artists, writers and producers who died in the past year.

At Sunday’s ceremony, songs by Little Richard, Gerry Marsden, John Prine and Kenny Rogers ― all of whom died in 2020 and 2021 ― were performed as the annual compilation of names and photos appeared on-screen.

Noticeably absent was actor Naya Rivera, who died in July 2020 from an accidental drowning at 33. The “Glee” star was included on the Grammys website in a full list of nearly 1,000 people who died, but her name did not appear at any point during the in memoriam performances.

Fans didn’t waste time pointing out the omission on social media.

Since the Grammys failed to include Grammy nominated Naya Rivera in the tribute, please take some time to think about her today. #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/aMXVEup06Y — lily (@canyonmoonlwts) March 15, 2021

since the #GRAMMYs didn’t mention her i’ll do it. rest in peace naya rivera you beautiful angel ❤️we love you and miss you so much 💕💕 pic.twitter.com/ecIZ4Nt8aM — brian (@fvcktitties) March 15, 2021

The Grammys didn’t mention naya on their live air memorial SO here is GRAMMY-nominated Naya Rivera for you all. #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/pnwGBrMTq2 — Alejandra ミ☆ (@xlopezcamila) March 15, 2021

Others were quick to point out that Rivera was, in fact, a Grammy-nominated performer during her lifetime.

As a member of the “Glee” cast, the California native scored a nomination for Best Pop Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals in 2010, but did not win.

as the grammys decided not to mention in their live air memorial, so here is a grammy nominated for naya rivera. from us all we love you forever. #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/jtnBTAJ8Uz — ミ☆ (@notearsnaya) March 15, 2021

The @RecordingAcad decided to not include Naya Rivera in the on-air “In memoriam” part of the show. I’m disappointed and utterly heartbroken. Naya gave SO much to the music world. She deserves a mention AT LEAST. Put some respect on her name. #grammys — Francesca ミ☆ (@fran_topaz) March 15, 2021

naya rivera being left out of the in memoriam... it’s not sitting right with me — brian (@fvcktitties) March 15, 2021

The news comes days after Rivera’s father, George Rivera, called out “Glee” co-creator Ryan Murphy on social media for apparently not following through on a promise to set up a college fund for the actor’s son Josey after her death last year.

Murphy denied the claims in a statement, saying he and his “Glee” cohorts remain “committed” to establishing the fund and have had “repeated conversations” with the late actor’s estate.

Interestingly, the Grammys already have a shaky history among “Glee” fans.

When actor Cory Monteith died in 2013 at age 31, his name was among those included in the in memoriam segment ― though his surname was reportedly misspelled as “Montieth.”