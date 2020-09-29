Naya Rivera's Sister Speaks Out After Report That She's Moved In With Ryan Dorsey

Naya Rivera’s younger sister Nickayla is speaking out after a report that she has moved in with her late sibling’s ex-husband Ryan Dorsey.

Rivera, a model, posted a statement on Instagram story on Monday that didn’t deny she and Dorsey were living together, but implored fans to “show compassion” and “not to judge others.” She emphasized that her priority right now is being there for her sister’s now-5-year-old son Josey.

“In the darkest time of my life, the only thing that is important is my friends & family,” she wrote. “Showing up for my nephew, even though I can’t show up for myself. I’m not concerned with the way things look because no one can see each agonizing moment we all endure. What matters most I’ve learned, is to show compassion, not to judge others, & never take a moment of life for granted. I hope you all do the same.”

“Glee” star Naya Rivera, 33, accidentally drowned while boating with her son on California’s Lake Piru in July. She helped her son back onto the boat, cried for help and disappeared, according to the autopsy report.

Josey, Rivera’s son with actor Dorsey, was found hours later asleep on the boat.

Nickayla Rivera, 25, posted her statement after ET Online on Monday reported that she and Dorsey had “moved in together, but are not involved romantically ― instead focused on providing stability and ‘keeping things consistent’ in Josey’s life as he learns to deal with life without his mother.”

Dorsey has not publicly responded to the report or to Nickayla Rivera’s post. He and Naya Rivera were married for two years before they divorced in 2016.