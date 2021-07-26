Naya Rivera's Ex-Husband Shares Emotional Note He Wrote To Her On Their Son's Behalf

Ryan Dorsey commemorated the one-year anniversary of ex-wife Naya Rivera’s memorial service this weekend with a powerfully worded message.

The “Justified” and “Big Sky” actor on Saturday paid tribute to Rivera on Instagram with a series of photos of their son, Josey, now 5. He captioned the images with a lengthy note addressed directly to his former spouse, who died last year.

“Today … A year ago we laid you to rest,” Dorsey wrote. “I still can’t believe it. The year has flown by, so fast that it doesn’t seem like it’s been a year at all.”

Much of the post served as an update on Josey, who Dorsey said was “doing OK” in spite of the heartbreaking circumstances.

“Our boy has grown so much,” he wrote. “He’s such an explorer, so inquisitive. He’s sweet, so funny and his laugh always lights up the room. He’s an intuitive soul to say the least. To know him is to love him, everyone that meets him is always smiling.”

“He misses you but knows he’ll see you again,” he continued, “and the invisible string is something that’s helped us out during this ever-evolving transition of your time with us on earth that was unfairly and for reasons we’ll never understand cut short… too soon…”

Dorsey and Rivera divorced in 2018 after four years of marriage. Last fall, it was reported that Rivera’s sister, Nickayla, had moved in with Dorsey to help care for her young nephew.

Rivera drowned while on a boating and swimming trip with Josey in California’s Lake Piru last year. The “Glee” star is believed to have hoisted her son out of the water and onto the deck of a rented pontoon boat moments before her death.

Earlier this month, members of Rivera’s family appeared on “Good Morning America” to reflect on the actor’s work and share what their lives have been like since her death.

“I would like my daughter Naya’s legacy to be one that teaches people to love, to care. If something is not right, try to fix it or speak up,” Rivera’s mother, Yolanda Previtire, said. “And to just live life. God has given you one life. You are your own person. Love who you are, ’cause you don’t get another life.”

As for Josey, Previtire said that she saw her grandson as “a boy version” of her daughter “in every sense of the word,” pointing out “his tenacity, his drive, his zeal, his adventure for life.”