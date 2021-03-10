Naya Rivera's Father Calls Out 'Glee' Creators For 'Broken Promises' After Her Death

“Glee” creators on Tuesday responded to claims that they didn’t follow through on a promise to set up a college fund for Naya Rivera’s son after her death last year.

After Rivera died in a boating accident on Southern California’s Lake Piru last July, Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuck and Ian Brennan said they were “currently in the process of creating a college fund” for her son, Josey.

However, the late “Glee” star’s father, George Rivera, said the family hasn’t seen any proof of a college fund for Josey, who is now 5. In a series of tweets on Tuesday, he accused Murphy and his team for making “broken promises,” “fake outrage” and “hollow gestures.”

“Everyone needs to know what Ryan Murphy really did ... or didn’t do !!! I’m about to blow up this story .... and make sure he’s knows that I know ....,” George Rivera wrote in response to a tweet praising the “Glee” creators for making financial commitments to Josey.

He then went onto tweet: “When you are part of the Hollywood elite, some people treat others as they are ‘less than’…. vocalize a good game, but it’s as shallow as the sets on stage, that they create. Promises made in public, only to fade with time and excuses…. even in a unexplainable tragedy…”

When another fan asked him directly “did they never open the trust fund for josey ? omg,” Rivera simply responded with “Hahaaaa.”

Murphy has since issued a statement denying the claims, saying the “Glee” creators are still “committed” to establishing a fund for Josey and have been in communication with the late actor’s estate.

“Myself, Brad Falchuk, and Ian Brennan have committed to create a college fund for Naya Rivera’s child Josey through the Naya Rivera Estate Trust,” he wrote on Twitter later Tuesday night. “We have been in repeated conversations with the appropriate executors of her estate.”

George Rivera has yet to respond to Murphy’s statement.

The Rivera family filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Ventura County, where Lake Piru is located, on behalf of Josey. The suit, which was filed in November, claims the pontoon rented to Naya Rivera “was not equipped with a safely accessible ladder, adequate rope, an anchor, a radio, or any security mechanisms to prevent swimmers from being separated from their boats,” including flotation or rescue devices.

Josey was found alone on a boat hours after it was overdue for return. Authorities said they believed Rivera died trying to save her son, as Josey told them that she “boosted him onto the deck from behind” before he saw her “disappear under the surface of the water.”

Josey is now living with his father, Ryan Dorsey, who has moved in with Naya Rivera’s sister Nickayla. They are raising their child together.