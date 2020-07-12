Naya Rivera’s ‘Glee’ Co-Star Heather Morris Wants To Organize Search Team To Find Her

“It’s so hard to wrap your head around something unknown,” Morris told E! News in a statement. “I’m holding on to hope that the rescuers will bring Naya home in a swift and speedy recovery. I know she would remind me in moments like this that God has a plan for everything, and although we may not know that that plan is, we need to keep our chin up and stay strong.”

Rivera’s other “Glee” co-stars have also spoken out in recent days, rallying their followers to pray that she’s found alive.

“Love and hug on the people you can, while you can. I love you. Everyone, please send out your prayers,” Chord Overstreet wrote on Twitter after the news broke. Meanwhile, Harry Shum Jr. tweeted, “Praying.”