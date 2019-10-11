NBA Cancels Press Conferences For Remainder Of China Trip

“I did not intend my tweet to cause any offense to Rockets fans and friends of mine in China,” Morey tweeted on Monday. “I was merely voicing one thought, based on one interpretation, of one complicated event.”

League commissioner Adam Silver then spoke out in favor of Morey exercising “his freedom of expression,” prompting China to stop broadcasting Rockets games and cancel sponsorship agreements it had with the NBA.

Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai, who co-founded the Chinese e-commerce conglomerate Alibaba, also criticized the tweet.

The Brooklyn Nets and the Los Angeles Lakers are scheduled to play an exhibition game in Shenzhen on Saturday, the last game of the NBA’s 2019 Asia tour.