NBA Draft Prospects Shoot Ice Cream Cake And Nachos On 'Tonight Show'

These projected first-round picks better hope scouts don't see this.

Some of the top prospects in this week’s NBA draft showed up on “The Tonight Show” Tuesday to shoot random objects into the basket with host Jimmy Fallon.

RJ Barrett (Duke), De’Andre Hunter (Virginia), Darius Garland (Vanderbilt), Jaxson Hayes (Texas) and Coby White (North Carolina) are all projected by Sports Illustrated to be chosen in the first round. 

But that didn’t mean they were prepared to sink a Fudgie the Whale ice cream cake, a nachos-filled sneaker or other silly stuff into the hoop in a contest.

Let’s hope the scouts weren’t watching.

