NBA Draftees Have No Clue Who OutKast Is: 'What Is That Group Called?'

OutKast began trending on Twitter this week, but not because the hip-hop duo is releasing a new album. The NBA’s newest players don’t know who they are, thus proving the ’90s are further away than we thought.

On Friday, ESPN shared a video of its “Name the 90s” contest featuring six of the league’s draftees born between 1999 and 2000.

Each athlete was challenged to identify a series of the era’s cultural icons, including the Super Nintendo, an Easy Bake Oven and Destiny’s Child, which was mistaken for the Cheetah Girls and the nonexistent pop group Destiny’s Children.

When it came to naming OutKast, nearly everyone was stumped, including the Chicago Bulls’ Coby White, the Washington Wizards’ Rui Hachimura and the Minnesota Timberwolves’ Jarrett Culver. Darius Garland of the Cleveland Cavaliers appears to be the only player who was able to name the “Hey Ya!” singers.

The one duo that did resonate with Gen Z? Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell of Nickelodeon’s “All That” sketch “Good Burger.”

Watch the full clip below:

We took "Name the 90's" to the #NBADraft and these NBA players are WAY younger than you thought 😂 pic.twitter.com/e4aJ5hkag0 — ESPN (@espn) June 21, 2019