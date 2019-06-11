Toronto Raptors Fans Get Tricked Into Betraying Team For Golden State Warriors

Jimmy Kimmel tricked Toronto Raptors fans into hyping up their team’s rival in the 2019 NBA Finals, the Golden State Warriors.

The “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” crew asked random Raptors fans on the street in Toronto to praise their team for a spoof ABC promo in a video that aired Monday night.

But they then flipped the script and asked the same fans to hail their opponents after spinning them a line about not being able to get to California to film footage of Warriors fans hailing their side.

Most of the Raptors fans took some convincing to betray their team, but by the end of the comedy bit were all donning the opposing side’s colors and rooting for “the south” ― even if it did cause a bit of a commotion.

Find out what happened in the clip above.