Jeremy Lin Says He's Not 'Naming Or Shaming' Person Who Called Him 'Coronavirus'

A day after basketball officials launched an investigation into guard Jeremy Lin’s complaint that he was called “coronavirus” on court, Lin said he’s not “naming or shaming” the individual.

“I know this will disappoint some of you but I’m not naming or shaming anyone,” he wrote on Twitter Saturday.

“What good does it do in this situation for someone to be torn down? It doesn’t make my community safer or solve any of our long-term problems with racism,” added Lin, who’s currently playing for the Santa Cruz Warriors in the NBA’s G League.

Lin revealed that he was called “coronavirus” in a Facebook post Thursday as he complained about increasing attacks on the Asian American community in the wake of former President Donald Trump scapegoating China for COVID-19. Trump has repeatedly used the racist term “Kung Flu” to refer to the pandemic.

Lin last year slammed Trump’s “anti-Chinese message” for empowering “more hate towards Asians.”

The basketball player on Thursday pointed to the coronavirus taunt as he discussed his own experiences with discrimination. He said when he grappled with discrimination playing at Harvard University, assistant coach Kenny Blakeney “talked me through it” by sharing his own experiences as a Black man.

A better strategy than what he called “naming or shaming” racists is to “listen to the voices that are teaching us how to be anti-racist towards ALL people,” Lin wrote in his tweet. “Hear others’ stories, expand your perspective. I believe this generation can be different. But we will need empathy and solidarity to get us there.”

Lin offered no details of the “coronavirus” slur in his Facebook post; only that it had happened “on the court.” He has been playing in the Orlando, Florida, bubble for his team.

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr said Friday that he’d like to see the NBA investigate Lin’s complaint. He called Lin’s Facebook post “really powerful.” “I applaud Jeremy for his words and echo his sentiments regarding racism against the Asian American community,” he added. Lin broke barriers when he joined the Golden State Warriors in the 2010-11 season as the first U.S.-born NBA player of Chinese or Taiwanese descent, according to ESPN.