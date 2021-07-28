NBA Legend Charles Barkley Says Those Who Refuse Vaccines Are 'A**holes'

Charles Barkley truly dunked on those who refuse to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

The NBA legend told CNBC in an article published Wednesday that he is vaccinated and feels that all Americans should follow suit.

“Everybody should be vaccinated. Period,” he said, adding, “The only people who are not vaccinated are just assholes.”

The 58-year-old “Inside the NBA” analyst said he believes that all sports leagues should have vaccine mandates.

Ethan Miller via Getty Images NBA analysts Kenny Smith and Charles Barkley laugh during a live telecast of "NBA on TNT" in 2017.

“Can you imagine if one of these guys that are not vaccinated, if they get one of these players’ kids, wives, girlfriends, moms and dads sick and they die over some unnecessary conspiracy bullshit,” Barkley said. “I think that would be tragic.”`

The NBA Hall of Famer said professional athletes should have to follow the same kinds of rules that average people at ordinary jobs have to follow.

“There’s shit you can’t do at work and there’s shit that have to do at work,” he said. “So every workplace has rules and I think one of the rules [should be] that guys have to be vaccinated.”

Barkley is certainly not the only personality in the sports world to publicly advocate for vaccines.

NFL quarterback Baker Mayfield said last week that professional athletes can greatly benefit from getting their shots.

Baker, on the competitive advantage of having high vaccine rates within a team. “It’s a competitive advantage, but it’s also way more than that. It’s about safety, just general health and well-being of human life.” pic.twitter.com/JuXI1m1NoC — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) July 21, 2021

“It’s a competitive advantage, but it’s also way more than that,” the 26-year-old athlete told reporters from his youth football camp Wednesday. “It’s about safety and just general health and well-being of human life.”

Up to 80% of NFL players, 90% of NBA players and 85% of MLB players have reportedly had at least one shot. Yet some coaches and players have publicly condemned vaccinations and refuse to get them.

Minnesota Vikings assistant coach Rick Dennison’s job was reportedly in jeopardy after he refused to get a COVID-19 vaccine, according to ESPN, though he eventually reached an agreement to remain with the team as senior offensive adviser.