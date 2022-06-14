NBA 'Mean Tweets' Are Meaner Than Ever on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'

The NBA edition of “Mean Tweets” tipped off on the same day the Golden State Warriors moved ahead 3 games to 2 in the NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics. There were winners on Twitter as well ― if you like random fans taunting players with expletives and nasty burns on “Jimmy Kimmel Live.” (Watch it below.)
Stars including Russell Westbrook, Ja Morant and Zach LaVine read the insults and clapped back, but Jarrett Allen may have endured the unkindest cut of all: that he looks like Shaggy from “Scooby-Doo” when he runs.
