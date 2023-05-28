NBA Investigating Referee For Allegedly Using Twitter Burner Account: Report

The NBA has reportedly launched an investigation into a Twitter account that users suggested could be used by veteran league referee Eric Lewis, according to NBA reporter Marc Stein.
The account @CuttliffBlair, which has since been scrubbed of its tweets, made rounds on Twitter after user @PabloEscoburner – in a tweet giving a hat tip to fellow user @Mikey_Wyllin – shared over three minutes of screen recordings the showed tweets that criticized users’ takes and defended Lewis’ officiating skills.
The user pointed out that the account followed NBA and referee-related accounts along with a follow of the George Mason University women’s basketball team account. The team is coached by Vanessa Blair‑Lewis, Lewis’ wife.
The account appears to still be up – and following @PabloEscoburner – as of Sunday morning.
The account later replied to @PabloEscobarner’s Twitter thread and claimed to be “MARK Lewis,” adding that they were Eric Lewis’ older brother.
“I’m sorry that I put E, in this situation, but this ain’t Watergate. You’re right, the account WILL be coming down. Twitter should not be this vindictive. Sorry to inconvenience you,” wrote @CuttliffBlair late Thursday.
“Just lean into it, bro. No shame. 😂,” @PabloEscobarner wrote back.
Lewis, who has been a referee in the NBA for nearly 20 seasons, has officiated over 80 playoff games and six NBA Finals games, according to the National Basketball Referees Association.
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, in a tweet on Saturday, raised his eyebrow at the possibility that Lewis is linked to the account.
James’ former Lakers teammate and now-Chicago Bulls player Patrick Beverley also weighed in on the alleged account, referring to a January game where he grabbed a camera and attempted to show Lewis that he missed a foul.
The move earned Beverley a technical foul.
The allegations reminded NBA fans of ex-Philadelphia 76ers executive Bryan Colangelo, who resigned from his post after a report from The Ringer tied him to a number of Twitter burner accounts that criticized former and current players on the Philly team.