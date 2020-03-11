NBA Suspends Season After Player Tests Positive For Coronavirus

The NBA’s suspension comes after a Utah Jazz player tested positive at a game Wednesday evening. The affected player is reportedly Utah Jazz All-Star Rudy Gobert.

Players from both the Jazz and the Oklahoma City Thunder walked off the court right before the game began. Fans were then asked to leave the arena.

“The test result was reported shortly prior to the tip-off of tonight’s game between the Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder at Chesapeake Energy Arena,” the NBA said in its Wednesday statement. “At that time, tonight’s game was canceled. The affected player was not in the arena.”

Earlier in the day, the Utah Jazz tweeted that players Emmanuel Mudiay and Gobert were both ill. Gobert is the only player who has reportedly tested positive for the virus.