Warriors' Part-Owner Ejected From NBA Finals After Shoving Raptors' Kyle Lowry

The Golden State Warriors announced Thursday that one of its minority owners will be barred from the remaining NBA Finals games after he shoved Toronto Raptors guard Kevin Lowry.

The San Francisco Bay Area team issued a statement apologizing on behalf of Mark Stevens, a venture capitalist who’s been part of the team’s ownership since 2013, for his confrontation with Lowry during Game 3 of the finals.

“Mr. Stevens’ behavior last night did not reflect the high standards that we hope to exemplify as an organization,” a statement from the team read. “We’re extremely disappointed in his actions and, along with Mr. Stevens, offer our sincere apology to Kyle Lowry and the Toronto Raptors organization for this unfortunate misconduct. There is no place for such interaction between fans — or anyone — and players at an NBA game.”

The statement went on to confirm that Stevens will not be attending the remaining games.

Stevens got physical with Lowry early in the fourth quarter when the Raptors player pursued a loose ball and accidentally collided with fans on the sidelines. As Lowry tried to stand up, Stevens reached over and shoved him in the arm.

You can see footage of the incident below.

A fan was escorted out for shoving Kyle Lowry after a collision courtside.



The game is on Sportsnet. #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/mPFjoiVdHT — TSN (@TSN_Sports) June 6, 2019

After getting up, Lowry glared at Stevens and called over a referee, who didn’t take immediate action. But shortly after, the Warriors acted to eject Stevens from the game, team spokesman Raymond Ridder told The San Francisco Chronicle.

Lowry spoke out about the shove in a post-game interview with ESPN.

“The fans have a place; we love our fans,” he said. “But fans like that shouldn’t be allowed to be in there, because it’s not right. I can’t do nothing to protect myself.”