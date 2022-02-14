NBC Apologizes For Mixing Up Mickey Guyton And Jhené Aiko During Super Bowl Preshow

“Leading into Jhene Aiko singing ‘America the Beautiful,’ we incorrectly showed Mickey Guyton and misidentified her before showing Aiko’s performance,” an NBC Sports spokesperson said in a statement tweeted just before 8 p.m. “We apologize to both artists for the error.”

Guyton, who made history as the first Black woman to be nominated in the Best Country Solo Performance category in 2021, told HuffPost last year about the responsibility she feels being in the spotlight.