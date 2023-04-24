NBCUniversal CEO’s Ouster Came After CNBC Anchor Alleged Sexual Harassment, Lawyer Says

A lawyer for a CNBC anchor said on Monday that her client has accused NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell of sexual harassment, one day after the executive was ousted for “inappropriate conduct.”

Comcast, the parent company of NBCUniversal, announced on Sunday that Shell was leaving the company “effective immediately” after an investigation into what the executive said was an “inappropriate relationship with a woman in the company.”

But one day later, a lawyer for a CNBC anchor and international correspondent Hadley Gamble told multiple outlets that the investigation into Shell stemmed from her client filing a complaint accusing him of sexual harassment and sex discrimination. CNBC is a unit of NBCUniversal.

The journalist’s name was first reported by Deadline. Gamble’s lawyer, Suzanne McKie, did not name her client in the statement.

“Given these circumstances, it is very disappointing that my client’s name has been released and her privacy violated,” McKie said in her statement.

Comcast and NBCUniversal have not yet responded to HuffPost’s request for comment in response to Gamble’s allegations, and question about why Comcast’s statement on Shell’s ouster did not include the allegations.

Gamble covers energy, geopolitics and financial markets, according to CNBC’s website as well as her Twitter profile. She is based in the network’s Middle East headquarters in the United Arab Emirates, where she anchors CNBC’s daily “Capital Connection” show.

Shell has not yet responded to McKie’s comments, but released a brief statement on Sunday about his exit from the company.

“I’m truly sorry I let my Comcast and NBCUniversal colleagues down, they are the most talented people in the business and the opportunity to work with them the last 19 years has been a privilege,” he said.