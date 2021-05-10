NBC Won't Air 2022 Golden Globes Amid HFPA Controversy

NBC on Monday said it will not air the 2022 Golden Globe Awards due to ongoing controversy with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the organization responsible for the award show.

Ahead of the awards’ 78th annual ceremony, which aired in February, the Los Angeles Times published multiple controversial reports about the HFPA, outlining ethical lapses and a lack of diverse representation within the group, including zero Black members.

“We continue to believe that the HFPA is committed to meaningful reform. However, change of this magnitude takes time and work, and we feel strongly that the HFPA needs time to do it right. As such, NBC will not air the 2022 Golden Globes,” NBC said in a statement Monday, according to Variety. “Assuming the organization executes on its plan, we are hopeful we will be in a position to air the show in January 2023.”

Rich Polk/NBCUniversal via Getty Images Awards are seen at the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards, broadcast on Feb. 28, 2021, in Beverly Hills, California.

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, the hosts of this year’s show, kicked off the February broadcast by addressing the controversy head-on, describing the HFPA as “90 international no Black journalists” who “attend movie junkets each year in search of a better life.”

“You gotta change that,” Fey said.

In a letter released immediately after the show, Tina Tchen, president and CEO of the Time’s Up Foundation, slammed the HFPA, claiming that statements made by representatives of the group before and during the 2021 show “indicate a fundamental lack of understanding of the depth of the problems at hand.”

Craig Robinson, executive vice president and chief diversity officer at NBCUniversal, told the LA Times in March the network was encouraging the HFPA to make “necessary changes,” including recruiting Black members.

“Our perceived silence on this should not be equated with apathy or a lack of concern,” Robinson said. “We are taking these issues very seriously, and we also understand our role and the importance of our role in encouraging HFPA to make what we deem to be necessary changes — and we are using that influence.”

This story has been updated.