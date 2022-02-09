Sports

Viewers Rip NBC's Coverage Of Mikaela Shiffrin, Liken It To Simone Biles

Fans accused the network of dwelling on the two-time gold medalist's disappointment after her second straight disqualification.
Ron Dicker

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

NBC’s reporting on Mikaela Shiffrin’s second straight skiing disqualification at the Beijing Winter Olympics has some fans comparing the coverage to Simone Biles’ struggles at the Summer Olympics. And not in a good way.

Shiffrin missed a gate early in the slalom Wednesday and left the course, disqualified in a second event.

NBC’s coverage included a camera focused on Shiffrin’s forlorn figure sitting on the slope. She then gave a tearful soul-baring interview in which she said her mishap in the slalom, after falling in the giant slalom two days earlier, “makes me second-guess the last 15 years. ... Just processing a lot for sure and I feel really bad.”

Commentators spoke about her disappointment as one of the sport’s all-time greats — and an Olympic gold medalist in slalom and giant slalom. That also irked fans.

Many viewers compared the coverage with the network’s treatment of Biles, a defending gold medalist in gymnastics who came under intense focus at the Tokyo Olympics as she shared her mental health struggles and dropped out of events.

Ron Dicker - General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

OlympicsNBCSimone BilesSkiingmikaela shiffrin