Larry Edgeworth, an audio technician for NBC News, has died after contracting COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus, the outlet announced Friday. He was 61.

Edgeworth had other health issues, his wife noted.

Edgeworth traveled to even “the most remote locations” to help the network deliver news stories and was “the guy you wanted by your side no matter where you were,” NBC News Chairman Andrew Lack wrote in a staff memo.

Lack relayed that Stacy Brady, the general manager of news field and production operations for NBCUniversal, “says he was known as the ‘gentle giant who would give you the shirt off his back.’”

“He loved his work and excelled at it. He loved his colleagues and boy did we love him,” “Today” co-anchor Savannah Guthrie wrote on Instagram. She included a photo of her with Edgeworth, who’s on the far left, from “the good old days.”

MSNBC correspondent Garrett Haake honored Edgeworth on Twitter:

The man on the left is Larry Edgeworth. I met him as the sound tech on our team that covered the Romney campaign in 2012. He called me “slim,” and helped me put together my first resume tape. He was SO proud of his kids. He was hilarious. Yesterday he lost his fight with COVID-19 pic.twitter.com/73D93utgPX — Garrett Haake (@GarrettHaake) March 20, 2020

Along with his wife, Crystal, Edgeworth is survived by two sons.

NBC’s “Today” was already hit by the virus. Al Roker, Craig Melvin and Guthrie announced they would work from home after a staff member tested positive for the virus.

CBS News and ABC News are among other major outlets that have reported coronavirus cases among staffers.

